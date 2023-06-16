Star-studded Disney+ series ‘Moving’ to premiere in August

Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., announced the release of its new action hero series “Moving” in early August.

With a star-studded lineup of actors, ranging from top stars Zo In-sung, Han Hyo-joo, go-to actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sung-kyun to veteran actors Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Hee-won and rising star Go Youn-jung, “Moving” is one of the most anticipated series of the year.

Based on the webtoon of the same title by renowned webtoon artist Kang Pool, the series revolves around high school students with supernatural powers and their parents, who try to conceal these unusual gifts.

The webtoon series recorded more than 200 million accumulated reads after serialization began in February 2015. The series came to an end in September the same year.

Disney+ said that the first seven episodes of “Moving” are scheduled to premiere Aug. 9. Following that, two episodes will be released every week.

The 20-part series will be available exclusively on Disney+.