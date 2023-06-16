Netflix confirms 2nd season of ‘XO, Kitty’

Global streamer Netflix will renew its teen romance series “XO, Kitty,” with expanded stories for the second season.

Netflix confirmed the launch of its second season through a press release on Thursday.

“XO, Kitty,” a sequel series of the “To All The Boys” franchise, presents the heart-racing journey of Kitty Song Covey (played by Anna Cathcart), who sets off on an adventure of romance in South Korea to meet her long distance boyfriend Dae (played by Choi Min-yeong).

While the series continues with Kitty’s romantic life in the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), it also explores an interesting subplot about her late mother Eve, who went to the exact same school as Kitty.

According to the streamer, the series debuted in the weekly top 10 chart at No. 2 with 72.1 million hours viewed after the series was released on May 18.

The 10-part series topped Netflix's TV series chart in more than 50 countries and remained at the No. 3 spot for more than a week after its premiere.

“XO, Kitty” is available exclusively on Netflix.