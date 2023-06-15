 Back To Top
Sports

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s Asian Games baseball roster

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 08:01

The Korea Baseball Organization, the national governing body of professional baseball, announced the 24-man roster for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in September, which had been postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, composed of 24 players, features not only veteran talent but rising young stars. The infield is fortified by players like Kang Baek-ho of KT Wiz, while the outfield boasts talents like Lee Jung-hoo from Kiwoom Heroes, at 23 and 24 years old respectively.

The pitching roster includes right-handers like Go Woo-suk of LG Twins and the “wild card” left-hander Koo Chang-mo of NC Dinos, currently nursing a flexor injury.

Additionally, a budding amateur pitcher Jang Hyun-suk from Masan Yongma High School has made the cut.

South Korea aims for a fourth consecutive Asian Games victory, following triumphs in 2010, 2014, and 2018.


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
