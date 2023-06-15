 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

ING Korea head named ECCK chairperson

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 14:24       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 14:24
Philippe Van Hoof, the new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK)
Philippe Van Hoof, the new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK)

Philippe Van Hoof, the head of ING Korea, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, according to the European business lobby group on Thursday.

Van Hoof will lead the business lobby group until early 2025, taking over from Dirk Lukat, CEO of Schenker Korea, who concluded his third term ahead of schedule as he is preparing for his career outside Korea, according to ECCK.

Since August 2021, Van Hoof has held the position of country manager at ING Bank in Seoul. Prior to that, he served as the head of ING's division for financial institutions in the Asia-Pacific region, based in Singapore.

Belgian banking industry expert Van Hoof, who has more than 29 years of experience, has devoted more than half of his career -- around 15 years -- to Asia, including Singapore, South Korea and Japan, according to the ECCK.

Van Hoof joined the ECCK as a member from 2021 and was elected in June 2022 as chairperson of ECCK’s sustainability committee.

Established in 2012, the ECCK serves as an advocacy group to promote trade and business relationships between South Korea and Europe. It boasts approximately 400 member companies, representing around 50,000 employees working in Korea.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114