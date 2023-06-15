 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open higher after Fed rate pause

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 09:52       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 09:52
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, as investors digested the US Federal Reserve's pause in raising the interest rates and its signal that there still will be more rate hikes in the coming months.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 12.08 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,631.16 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Fed held the interest rates steady in the range of 5.00 percent to 5.25 percent in its policy meeting Wednesday, the first such pause in the series of rate hikes that had continued for the past 15 months to tame runaway inflation.

Yet the US central bank signaled more rate hikes to come by the end of this year as monetary tightening needs to be maintained, citing the persistent inflation.

In Seoul, shares gathered ground across the board, led by large-cap tech and materials companies.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 0.3 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.4 percent. Posco Future M, a battery components maker, gained 1.6 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,276.20 won against the US dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 2.3 won from Wednesday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114