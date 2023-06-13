 Back To Top
National

China envoy remarks inaccurate: ministry

Beijing expresses regrets over Seoul's stance, saying envoy was doing his job

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 18:51       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 18:51
123rf
123rf

China's top envoy in South Korea "intentionally" criticized South Korea's policy with "inaccurate information," Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, in an open criticism of the diplomat on his remarks that came at the center of growing tension between Seoul and Beijing.

"We are not faulting the ambassador for meeting with our opposition leader," South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said at a briefing Tuesday.

"The problem lies in intentionally criticizing our government's policy with inaccurate information in a situation where it was clear they would be made public in the media."

Shortly after the Foreign Ministry's briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed "regret" over Seoul's stance on Xing Haiming, Chinese ambassador to South Korea. The Chinese ministry claimed he was simply engaging with various figures from different circles.

Xing's duty is to "enhance understanding, promote cooperation, and sustain and advance the relationship," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, in a remark seen as rejecting Seoul's expectation for Beijing to smooth out the two countries' differences.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, came under fire for potentially giving China’s chief envoy in Seoul a chance to openly criticize Korea’s foreign policy at a meeting last week.

Xing warned Seoul against making “wrong bets” on China losing out to the US in the two countries' intensifying rivalry -- a reference to Seoul’s push for closer ties with Washington. The envoy's comments drew ire from Seoul.

Rep. Jung Sung-ho of the Democratic Party, a four-term lawmaker close to Lee, said that Lee should have "fine-tuned his preparations more" for the meeting, adding that the Chinese envoy speaking to Lee was “something he should not have done” in the first place.

Jung’s remarks are a rare intervention within Lee's support base, prompted by growing criticism that Lee had unfairly taken advantage of a meeting with the envoy to advance his own political agenda.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling People Power Party slammed the envoy’s remarks. Yoon’s office said that the ambassador should not meddle in internal affairs as per protocol, while Seoul's Foreign Ministry labeled the remarks as “hampering friendly ties.”

In a tit-for-tat spat, the two countries called in each other’s chief envoys to lodge a complaint.

Xing set off a wave of anti-China sentiment in Korea which quickly gained momentum, with the ruling party openly suggesting that measures should be taken to stop Chinese nationals in Korea from voting in the country's general elections.

The measure is in response to the fact that China is not reciprocating any such privileges to Koreans living in China, the party says.

Meanwhile, the US' White House spokesperson John Kirby said the latest remarks by the Chinese top envoy was part of a “pressure tactic.” South Korea is an independent sovereign nation that can dictate its own policy, he added.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
