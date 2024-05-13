Prosecutors grill pastor in luxury gift case involving first lady

The prosecution on Monday questioned a Korean American pastor who secretly filmed himself handing over a luxury Dior handbag to first lady Kim Keon Hee during their meeting in Seoul in September 2022.

The pastor, named Choi Jae-young, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in the morning for questioning as a suspect on charges of violation of the anti-graft law, trespassing and obstruction of official duties, officials said.

Prosecutors grilled him about how and why he delivered the luxury bag to the first lady and whether he solicited her favor, they added.

His summons came after civic activists filed complaints, claiming that Choi intentionally approached the first lady and secretly filmed the delivery of the handbag worth 3 million won ($2,210) allegedly prepared by Voice of Seoul, an internet news outlet.

Voice of Seoul, which was once sued by the first lady for defamation, made public the video filmed by Choi in November last year. Choi has said he contacted the first lady for the purpose of news coverage for public interest.

Prosecutors already questioned the civic activists last week. The accusers argued that Choi appears to have conspired closely with Voice of Seoul to defame President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife in retaliation for the first lady's defamation suit.

Separately, Voice of Seoul has filed a complaint against Yoon and the first lady on suspicions of bribery and anti-graft law violations.

Prosecutors are reportedly planning to summon the head of Voice of Seoul as an accuser soon. (Yonhap)