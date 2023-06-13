Growing bilateral cooperation highlighted on Sweden Day

The Swedish Embassy highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between the European country with Korea as it celebrated Sweden Day 2023 on Friday.
Sweden Day, a national holiday, is observed on June 6. This year marks a double jubilee celebration for Sweden. It commemorates 500 years of independence since the election of King Gustav Vasa in 1523 and the 50th year on the throne for Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden’s current and longest-reigning monarch.
Delivering remarks at the event, Swedish Ambassador to Korea Daniel Wolven introduced the country’s contribution in strengthening the security, competitiveness and prosperity of the European Union, as well as Swedish-Korea bilateral cooperation under the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Sweden holds the presidency for the first half of 2023.
"We have done so together with valued partners such as the Republic of Korea," said Wolven, who also recalled the visit of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to Stockholm in May and the two countries expanding cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy.
Wolven underlined that the two countries shared common ties binding them together, namely innovation, vibrant music industries, passion for world-class film, design and food, and a strong commitment to freedom, peace and security.
The Swedish envoy said Korea has become one of the world's industrial and cultural powerhouses from the ruins of war, and that Sweden has contributed in keeping peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"For all these years, the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission has been present in Panmunjom. Day and night, Swedish and Swiss soldiers have faithfully carried out their mission," said Wolven.
Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Do-hoon, who was also at the event, expressed gratitude to Sweden for being one of the first countries that provided medical assistance in the early days of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"Swedish doctors and staff played a critical role in saving countless lives during the war," said Lee.
Lee reaffirmed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's commitment to expand bilateral cooperation in the green transition and common efforts to stabilize supply chains.
Separately, the Korean Cultural Center that opened in Stockholm would serve as a platform to raise mutual understanding and promote exchanges, he said.
Sweden and Korea, sharing universal values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law, will work together to address global challenges, Lee said.
Lee also paid homage to Dag Hammarskjold, a former UN secretary general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who said "setbacks in efforts to implement an ideal do not prove that the ideal is wrong."
"I believe in spite of difficulties, our values and common efforts will always bring us closer towards our common goals," Lee said.
"Korea is more than pleased to collaborate with Sweden, the birthplace of Dr. Hammarskjold and the vanguard of democratic values, to weather whatever setbacks, there may be in overcoming the global challenges.”
As part of the celebrations, the embassy showcased exhibitions of Swedish companies in Korea, such as Electrolux, SAAB, Volvo and Scania, and organized a prize ceremony for the Korea Sweden Young Design Award and a performance by Swedish songwriters Skott and Peter St. James.
The event also honored the 2023 recipients of the Korea and Sweden Young Design Award for promoting interaction between Korea and Sweden through design.