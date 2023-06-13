Growing bilateral cooperation highlighted on Sweden Day

Attendees inaugurate Sweden Day 2023 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Embassy of Sweden in Seoul)

The Swedish Embassy highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between the European country with Korea as it celebrated Sweden Day 2023 on Friday.

Sweden Day, a national holiday, is observed on June 6. This year marks a double jubilee celebration for Sweden. It commemorates 500 years of independence since the election of King Gustav Vasa in 1523 and the 50th year on the throne for Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden’s current and longest-reigning monarch.

Delivering remarks at the event, Swedish Ambassador to Korea Daniel Wolven introduced the country’s contribution in strengthening the security, competitiveness and prosperity of the European Union, as well as Swedish-Korea bilateral cooperation under the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Sweden holds the presidency for the first half of 2023.

"We have done so together with valued partners such as the Republic of Korea," said Wolven, who also recalled the visit of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to Stockholm in May and the two countries expanding cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy.

Wolven underlined that the two countries shared common ties binding them together, namely innovation, vibrant music industries, passion for world-class film, design and food, and a strong commitment to freedom, peace and security.

The Swedish envoy said Korea has become one of the world's industrial and cultural powerhouses from the ruins of war, and that Sweden has contributed in keeping peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"For all these years, the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission has been present in Panmunjom. Day and night, Swedish and Swiss soldiers have faithfully carried out their mission," said Wolven.