[KH explains] K-beauty's US gambit pays off amid sagging China sales

Amid dwindling sales in China, South Korean beauty companies are pivoting away from the lucrative market and decamping for greener pastures in the US.

Industry watchers say the strategic shift in K-beauty companies comes due to a slew of reasons -- the rising demand for K-beauty products in the US, growth in China’s own cosmetics industry and increasingly nationalist consumers in China. But they also agree China is still “too big to ditch.”

Stellar growth in US

Korea is one of the top three cosmetics importers to the US after France and Canada, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. Since 2020, it has maintained a two-digit market share in the all-important market. In 2021, its exports to the US soared more than 30 percent to $712.15 million from a year ago.

K-beauty’s brisk growth in the US comes as the increased popularity of K-pop and K-content is driving up the demand for Korean commodities overall. The products’ creative, fun packaging and cheaper pricing are also cited as reasons for their surge in demand.

“The US has long been a key market for us. But after years of slowing sales in China, US expansion has become a must for survival,” said an official of a Korean cosmetics producer for top beauty companies.

“Fortunately, ‘Made in Korea’ is no longer a discount factor for K-beauty. Now it is well received by local consumers,” he said, adding the company plans to boost production in the US to meet growing demand from corporate clients.

Taking advantage of the recent momentum, Korea’s top two beauty giants are investing heavily to expand their presence in the US market.

Amorepacific, the nation’s No. 1 beauty company, last year made a marketing pivot in refurbishing its flagship brand Sulwhasoo in the US. For decades, Sulwhasoo, whose products are based on Korean herbal medicinal ingredients, had been the beauty conglomerate's bestselling brand in China. The company modernized the packaging with an English logo and invited Rose of K-pop sensation Blackpink to be its brand ambassador.

Laneige, another popular Amorepacific brand, started selling at almost all Sephora stores across the US this year. In September last year, the company acquired US luxury skincare firm Tata Harper for 168.1 billion won ($130 million) in its second-largest purchase deal to augment its brand power there.

Its crosstown rival LG Household & Health Care is no exception. It has expanded its US business through a string of mergers and acquisitions.

In recent years, the company invested a total of about 606.1 billion won in four M&As in North America alone. In 2019, the company acquired US beauty firm the Avon Co. for 145 billion won, as well as the Asian and North American business rights for US skincare brand Physiogel for 191 billion won in 2020. In 2021, it acquired a 56 percent stake in US hair care brand Boinca for 116 billion won, along with a 65 percent stake in US cosmetics brand the Creme Shop a year later for 152 billion won.

Such a rapid expansion in the US led to their commercial success there.

Amorepacific made 181.4 billion won in its North American sales last year, an 83 percent growth from a year ago. LG H&H, which also produces consumer goods, posted a robust growth in sales from 513.6 billion won in 2021 to 577.5 billion won in 2022.