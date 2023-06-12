[Photo News] Sharjah crown prince at Naver

A reception robot greets a UAE delegation, led by Sheikh Saud Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi (left), crown prince and digital authority of the city of Sharjah, at Naver 1784, the Internet giant’s second headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. The visit was part of the UAE city’s efforts to seek cooperation with Korea on digital innovation and infrastructure development. The crown prince was said to have discussed diverse issues, including a generative artificial intelligence model based on his country’s own language, in his meeting with Naver executives.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com