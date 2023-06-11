[Herald Interview] Ra Mi-ran feels she could not ask for more from 'The Good Bad Mother'

When veteran actress Ra Mi-ran walked in for an interview with a group of local reporters at a cafe in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul on Thursday, the traces of her latest character, Jin Young-soon, were long gone.

Sporting a platinum blonde hairstyle for her upcoming project and speaking in a low tone, she appeared to have metamorphosed from her role as the rural pig farmer and single mother of “The Good Bad Mother.”

The actress, who has starred in more than 60 projects -- including musicals, dramas and movies -- shared that she usually does not feel it difficult to let go of her previous roles and works.

“The Good Bad Mother,” however, was a little different, Ra said.

“The series deeply delves into the life of my character. I think it is natural for anyone to be drawn into a character with an amazing story like that of Young-soon,” Ra said.

“The drama also sends a great message about maternal love and presents fascinating characters each with their own charms. It is a very rare chance to be part of a splendid project like ‘The Good Bad Mother.’ I would have begged to be given a part in the series. Everything about the series simply captured my heart,” she added.

Though Ra initially felt that poetic justice was an old, outdated format in dramas, she became confident of her ability to win viewers’ hearts after realizing how the stories would be delivered to the audience.

“‘The Good Bad Mother’ is not necessarily focused on a specific character. It is a well-balanced series between the lead role’s stories and the supporting characters’ subplots. As the individual plots led the viewers to the major storyline in the final episode, I got goosebumps,” said the actress.

While studying her character, Ra sympathized with Young-soon but never had a chance to understand her completely.

“I would not raise a child like Young-soon did. But, who am I to judge her? I have never experienced any tragedy like Young-soon did. I think she had no choice but to become a cruel mother. Her actions were desperate,” Ra said.