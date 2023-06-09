 Back To Top
National
National

Over 18,000 drunk drivers caught in April and May

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 9, 2023 - 17:20       Updated : Jun 9, 2023 - 17:20
(Getty Images Bank)
(Getty Images Bank)

A total of 18,047 drivers were caught drunk driving from April 13 to May 31, said the National Police Agency on Friday. In addition, 7,082 drivers were also caught violating traffic regulations in school zones over the same period.

The police said that the number of car accidents that occurred during this time significantly decreased compared to the same period last year.

A total of 1,358 car accidents occurred due to drunk driving, which is a 32.1 percent decrease compared to the year before, with 2,001 total recorded accidents. The number of those who died due to such accidents decreased from 29 to nine, and the number of those who were injured also decreased -- from 3,235 to 2,067.

The number of car accidents that happened in school zones also decreased compared to the year before, from 110 reported cases to 54. Fifty-six people were injured due to car accidents that happened in school zones, which also decreased compared to last year when 111 people were injured.

However, one death was reported due to a car accident in a school zone this year, while there were none last year. On May 10, Cho Eun-gyeol, an eight-year-old boy, got hit by a bus that was making an illegal right turn.

"Car accidents most likely decreased during the seven-week crackdown period compared to last year as more drivers became more aware of safety measures around school zones and the dangers of drunk driving," said a police official.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
