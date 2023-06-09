 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘The Roundup: No Way Out’ becomes 4th-highest-grossing film globally

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 9, 2023 - 14:06       Updated : Jun 9, 2023 - 14:06
“The Roundup: No Way Out” (ABO Entertainment)
“The Roundup: No Way Out” (ABO Entertainment)

South Korean crime action franchise “The Roundup: No Way Out” starring Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, has become the fourth-highest-grossing film globally by raking in $25.3 million in ticket sales just 10 days after the movie’s opening.

According to global box office ranking data aggregator comScore, the third installment of the Korean action franchise ranked fourth globally as of Wednesday.

The film has opened not only in South Korean theaters but also in Hong Kong, Macao, North America, Taiwan, Vietnam and Mongolia, as the film has been pre-sold in 158 countries, according to the distributor ABO Entertainment.

“The Roundup: No Way Out” will open in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, England and countries in the Middle East within this month.

According to the Korean Film Council, the highly anticipated sequel to "The Roundup" (2022) recorded 4.5 million ticket sales on its opening weekend. The film has now reached the 6 million mark.

“The Roundup: No Way Out” is now the first Korean movie in seven years to see its ticket sales reach the 4 million mark in its opening week after zombie thriller “Train to Busan” (2016) and action drama “A Taxi Driver” (2017).

The film has become the most successful Korean film so far this year, already surpassing action film "The Point Men" starring Hwang Jung-min and Hyun Bin, which drew 1.72 million moviegoers in January.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
