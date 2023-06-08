[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return in July: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will drop a digital single in July, according to a local media report on Thursday. Label Big Hit Music confirmed that it is preparing to release a new song next month, following the report. The single comes about six months after its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” that debuted atop the Billboard 200, a first for the band. The mini album is staying on the chart for 18 weeks in a row, the longest run for the quintet, tying the record BTS set for a K-pop male artist. The boy band wrapped up touring the US last week that consisted of 10 concerts in six cities. From July, it will resume its tour “Act: Sweet Mirage” at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. SHINee to drop pre-release from 8th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

SHINee will unveil the music video for “The Feeling,” one of the B-side tracks from its upcoming studio album, according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday. The music video is a gift for its fans in celebration of the band’s 15th anniversary. The song was performed onstage for the first time at the band’s fan meet event last month, conveying the band’s heartfelt gratitude for those who have been with the band from the past to the future. The veteran idol band is set to perform live in Seoul on June 23-2,5 and will release LP “Hard” on June 26. The album will consist of 10 tracks, including the titular track. It comes about two years after “Atlantis,” a reissue of its seventh LP “Don’t Call Me,” which was No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions. The repack topped the chart in 26 regions. Ive’s 1st Japan EP tops Oricon chart

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive hit Oricon’s weekly album ranking at No. 1 with its first EP in Japan, according to the latest chart dated June 12. Its EP “Wave” reigned supreme on its daily album ranking for seven consecutive days since the release on May 31. It also topped album sales chart of Tower Records and Billboard Japan through last week. The mini album includes two new songs in Japanese – “Wave” and “Classic” – as well as Japanese-language version of “After Like,” “Love Dive” and “Take It.” In the meantime, the six-member act won combined nine trophies from television music chart shows at home with “I Am” and “Kitsch,” double title tracks from its first full-length album “I’ve Ive.” The titular track is maintaining a spot on Billboard’s Global 200 for eighth week, sitting at No. 82 on the chart dated June 10. Choi Yena to bring out 2nd single this month

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)