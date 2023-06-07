Police arrest man who murdered father who threw away diary

Anyang Manan Police Station said Wednesday it had arrested a man in his 30s for murdering his father, after he threw away his diary.

The man is suspected of stabbing his father several times while he was sleeping, at around 8:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

After he committed the crime, he called the police and said that he had “killed his father.” The man said that he had committed the crime due to a sudden rush of anger.

The police plan to seek a warrant for his further detention after further investigation into the details of the crime and his motives.