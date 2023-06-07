LG CNS, Honeywell team up for smart factory

From left: Ahn Sung-mo, general manager of Honeywell Connected Cyber & Industrials (HCCI) Korea; Lee Jin-kyu, head of smart factory division at LG CNS; Sunil Pandita, general manager of HCCI Sunil; and Bae Min, vice president of security solutions division at LG CNS, pose for a photo during a recent deal signing ceremony in Seoul. (LG CNS)

Information technology service provider LG CNS said Wednesday it signed a deal with US tech conglomerate Honeywell to spur innovation in the smart factory industry.

Smart factories are digitized factories that depend on device connection, machinery and production systems to collect and share data for the optimization of manufacturing and supply chain management. They involve various innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The two companies agreed to work together to establish smart factories both in Korea and overseas as well as strengthen the security of operating technology, which monitors production processes in real time and controls facilities remotely.

With the rise of cloud-based smart factories, strengthening security for operating technologies is becoming more and more important. In response, the two companies aim to create an integrated security monitoring system for smart factories. Through the new system, users will be able to check for cybersecurity threats and prevent data leaks, LG CNS explained.

In particular, LG CNS’ smart factory platform, Factova, will be combined with Honeywell’s Distributed Control Systems to create a joint solution package for various companies. Distributed Control Systems create optimal production processes based on existing data and check and control facility operations in real-time, according to Honeywell.

The system will also be linked to AI-based threat detection technology and managed detection response services. This will notify users of the possibility of emergency situations such as gas leaks and fires.

This new joint deal comes after LG CNS’ various efforts for active open innovation in the smart factory sector. Earlier this year, the company joined hands with Kyung Hee University to develop a 5G-based smart factory predictive maintenance solution, which uses data analysis to detect anomalies or defects in industrial operations and equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell specializes in four areas --aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies and safety and productivity solutions. The company has also been included on Fortune magazine's top 100 software companies list.