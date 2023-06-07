[Photo News] Maritime defense exhibition

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s biggest shipbuilder under South Korea's ninth-largest conglomerate HD Hyundai, is showcasing its latest battleship technologies at the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition, or MADEX 2023, held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center from Wednesday through Friday. The shipbuilder said it will display the models of various warships under development, such as the next-generation KDDX, Korean aircraft carrier and unmanned power control ship, at the global event.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com