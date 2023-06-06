[Herald Review] For some, owning a house feels sinful in film ‘Dream Palace’

In the poignant social realism film “Dream Palace,” Hye-jung (Kim Sun-young) hopes to begin a new life in an apartment building named Dream Palace with her son Dong-wook (Choi Min-young).

The block stands tall in the middle of nowhere, located in somewhat awkwardly new suburb that this family feels unsuited to.

But this new home is priceless to Hye-jung, because she has bought it with the compensation she received after her husband was killed in an industrial accident. After fighting the husband’s company for months, she bought a home at the price of her husband’s death.

Life at the new apartment isn’t easy. From day one, a rusted water pipe discolors the water and Hye-jung turns all the taps on until the water runs clear. She shampoos her hair with a bottle of drinking water. She can’t even cook for her son, who is apathetic to Hye-jung because he believes his mother betrayed the group of bereaved families who continue to protest against the company over the accident. Life overall is exhausting for Hye-jung.

But this tough-spirited woman doesn’t give up. She visits the office and meets the people responsible for selling her the apartment. But she doesn’t get the answer she wants, because authorities say the issue has to be resolved after all the houses are sold.

Hye-jung’s past, filled with protesting and fighting against society, continues even at her new home. She deals with people who can’t understand her and joins a group of tenants to gain support, but she faces another issue that turns her into a betrayer.

It seems like everything started to go wrong from when she accepted the money and bought the house to put past behind her. Owning a new, nicely built apartment feels sinful to Hye-jung.

Throughout the movie, Kim’s multi-dimensional acting immerses the audiencein the plotline. In some scenes, Hye-jung seems very egocentric, focused on her new home and protecting it no matter what. But as she encounters Soo-in (Lee Yoon-ji), who is continuing her sit-in protest over her own husband’s death, she looks out for her and persuades her to move into “Dream Palace.”