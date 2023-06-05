 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Indian Embassy celebrates International Day of Yoga

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 5, 2023 - 17:49       Updated : Jun 5, 2023 - 17:52
Attendees pose for a photo with Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar (center) after a press briefing held ahead of 9th International Day of Yoga at Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Kore Herald)
Attendees pose for a photo with Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar (center) after a press briefing held ahead of 9th International Day of Yoga at Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Kore Herald)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul held an event Monday to promote the International Day of Yoga on June 21, highlighting the exercise's role in uniting the mind, body, thought and action.

The International Day of Yoga was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

"Yoga is a way to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature," Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar said at the event.

He also stressed the importance of living in harmony with nature and recognizing the impact of every action we take.

To commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, the embassy is collaborating with Korean yoga groups in cities across Korea, including Seoul, Gurye, Jeju, Busan and Gwangju.

On June 17, participants will gather at Seoul's Olympic Peace Park for yoga and meditation sessions, fostering a sense of unity and well-being, according to Kumar.

The embassy also appointed Korean actress Chung Ae-rie, and TV panelist Kim Tae-hoon as brand ambassadors for the 9th International Day of Yoga.

Indian Embassy in Seoul served millets as refreshments for the guests attending the press briefing held ahead of 9th International Day of Yoga at Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Kore Herald)
Indian Embassy in Seoul served millets as refreshments for the guests attending the press briefing held ahead of 9th International Day of Yoga at Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Kore Herald)

Kumar also underlined World Environment Day and introduced "Mission LiFE" (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative of the Indian government to promote sustainable living practices, conserving the environment, and encouraging individuals to become "Pro-Planet People."

Moreover, Kumar applauded the declaration of the United Nations of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Introducing nutritional value, suitability for arid lands, and climate resilience as advantages of the grain, Kumar said that the declaration will empower smallholder farmers, address the challenges of climate change in agriculture, transform agri-food systems, and contribute to sustainable development.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114