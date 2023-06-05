Indian Embassy celebrates International Day of Yoga

Attendees pose for a photo with Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar (center) after a press briefing held ahead of 9th International Day of Yoga at Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Kore Herald)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul held an event Monday to promote the International Day of Yoga on June 21, highlighting the exercise's role in uniting the mind, body, thought and action.

The International Day of Yoga was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

"Yoga is a way to discover a sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature," Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar said at the event.

He also stressed the importance of living in harmony with nature and recognizing the impact of every action we take.

To commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, the embassy is collaborating with Korean yoga groups in cities across Korea, including Seoul, Gurye, Jeju, Busan and Gwangju.

On June 17, participants will gather at Seoul's Olympic Peace Park for yoga and meditation sessions, fostering a sense of unity and well-being, according to Kumar.

The embassy also appointed Korean actress Chung Ae-rie, and TV panelist Kim Tae-hoon as brand ambassadors for the 9th International Day of Yoga.