Lotte Cinema to screen UEFA Champions League final

Lotte Cinema, a South Korean cinema operator, confirmed Monday that it will livestream this year’s Champions League final on June 11.

A total of 10 screens, including Lotte Cinema World Tower, Gimpo Airport, Konkuk University, Pyeongchon, Suwon, Ulsan and Centum City will feature the clash of Manchester City and Inter Milan, according to the cinema chain.

Lotte Cinema World Tower and Lotte Cinema Daejeon Central are scheduled to open two separate screens, one each for the respective team's supporters to freely root for their favorite football club.

“Though fans can’t be in Istanbul where the finals are taking place, we hope they can have a thrilling experience with big screens and impressive sound quality," a Lotte Cinema official said.

Since May, Lotte Cinema has been collaborating with local subscription-based sports channel SPOTV to broadcast major overseas sports events.

Tickets cost 20,000 won and come with a bottle of Coke, sweet garlic chip popcorn and peanut buttered roasted squid.

Detailed information about online ticketing can be found at Lotte Cinema's official website and its mobile application.

The pinnacle of the European football club season is scheduled to streamed live at 4 a.m. here on June 11.