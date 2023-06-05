 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Lotte Cinema to screen UEFA Champions League final

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 5, 2023 - 13:17       Updated : Jun 5, 2023 - 13:17
Poster image of UEFA Champions League final (Lotte Cinema)
Poster image of UEFA Champions League final (Lotte Cinema)

Lotte Cinema, a South Korean cinema operator, confirmed Monday that it will livestream this year’s Champions League final on June 11.

A total of 10 screens, including Lotte Cinema World Tower, Gimpo Airport, Konkuk University, Pyeongchon, Suwon, Ulsan and Centum City will feature the clash of Manchester City and Inter Milan, according to the cinema chain.

Lotte Cinema World Tower and Lotte Cinema Daejeon Central are scheduled to open two separate screens, one each for the respective team's supporters to freely root for their favorite football club.

“Though fans can’t be in Istanbul where the finals are taking place, we hope they can have a thrilling experience with big screens and impressive sound quality," a Lotte Cinema official said.

Since May, Lotte Cinema has been collaborating with local subscription-based sports channel SPOTV to broadcast major overseas sports events.

Tickets cost 20,000 won and come with a bottle of Coke, sweet garlic chip popcorn and peanut buttered roasted squid.

Detailed information about online ticketing can be found at Lotte Cinema's official website and its mobile application.

The pinnacle of the European football club season is scheduled to streamed live at 4 a.m. here on June 11.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114