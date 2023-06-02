 Back To Top
National

Police officer indicted for secretly filming 26 women during sex

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 12:13       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 12:13
(123rf)
(123rf)

A police officer was arrested and charged with nonconsensual video recording during sex of partners he had met through a dating app.

The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said Friday that it had indicted the officer at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police for breaching the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes and for tampering with evidence.

The police officer, whose identity has been withheld, is accused of filming 26 women without consent during sex using his mobile phone and a recording device that resembled a portable charger, on 28 occasions from June 2016 through November last year. He also faces charges of possession of 17 illegal videos he had taken.

The police officer is accused of asking an acquaintance to discard his hard disk drive containing illegally filmed sex videos when police raided his residence in April, in an attempt to destroy evidence. His confidant has been arrested without detention for aiding the officer in concealing the related data.

The police officer’s sexual misconduct came to light after one of the sexual video victims filed a report with the prosecution in March, and the case was handed over to police. After police confirmed the allegations, they referred him to the prosecution.

Currently, the officer has been suspended from duty. Police have said they would take further disciplinary action against him for the alleged sexual misconduct.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
