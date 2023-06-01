 Back To Top
National

Trade fair showcases ASEAN food, beverage

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jun 5, 2023 - 18:30       Updated : Jun 5, 2023 - 18:47
Key participants of the ASEAN Trade Fair 2023 pose for a group photo at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (ASEAN-Korea Center)
The ASEAN-Korea Center (AKC) showcased a variety of food and beverage products from ASEAN countries at the ASEAN Trade Fair 2023 held in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.

The trade fair aims to foster sustainable trade between ASEAN nations and Korea within the food and beverage industry, highlighting the current trends in Korea's food and beverage market and healthy food options such as meat substitutes, vegan products, low-sugar alternatives, gluten-free options and other products from ASEAN countries.

In collaboration with the Seoul Food 2023 annual food and beverage exhibition, which is organized by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the ASEAN Trade Fair aimed to create an environment of networking and collaboration between ASEAN and Korean businesses, attracting delegations from 43 companies representing 10 ASEAN member states, along with government representatives.

A presenter introduces potentials of ASEAN-Korea food and beverage at Capacity Building Seminar at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (ASEAN-Korea Center)
A presenter introduces potentials of ASEAN-Korea food and beverage at Capacity Building Seminar at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (ASEAN-Korea Center)

Visitors to the trade fair experienced a diverse array of food and discover the unique culinary and gastronomic traditions of the ASEAN nations.

The ASEAN Trade Fair 2023 serves as a platform for strengthening economic ties, promoting cultural exchange, and fostering cooperation between ASEAN and Korea in the food and beverage sector, said AKC in a press release.

AKC Secretary General Kim Hae-yong expressed his optimism about the future prospects of ASEAN-Korea economic cooperation emphasizing the center's ongoing dedication to facilitating trade endeavors since 2009.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
