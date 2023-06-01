[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Last 10 Years”
(Japan)
Opened May 24
Romance/Drama
Directed by Michihito Fujii
Twenty-year-old Matsuri Takabayashi learns that she only has 10 years to live due to an incurable disease. She decides not to dwell on her life and not to fall in love, but then she meets Kazuto Manabe at a school reunion.
“The Little Mermaid”
(US)
Opened May 24
Fantasy/Musical
Directed by Rob Marshall
Ariel, a spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, discovers a world beyond the sea. After falling for the dashing Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, an evil sea witch, to experience life on land.
“Fast X”
(US)
Opened May 17
Action/Adventure
Directed by Louis Leterrier
In the 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" saga, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes who is seeking revenge for damage his family suffered in the fifth installment, "Fast Five."
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
(US)
Opened May 3
Action
Directed by James Gunn
The American superhero franchise concludes its trilogy by looking deeper into the story of Rocket and showing how Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, gathers his team to defend the universe and complete the last mission to protect the Guardians.