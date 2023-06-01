[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Last 10 Years” (Japan) Opened May 24 Romance/Drama Directed by Michihito Fujii Twenty-year-old Matsuri Takabayashi learns that she only has 10 years to live due to an incurable disease. She decides not to dwell on her life and not to fall in love, but then she meets Kazuto Manabe at a school reunion.

“The Little Mermaid” (US) Opened May 24 Fantasy/Musical Directed by Rob Marshall Ariel, a spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, discovers a world beyond the sea. After falling for the dashing Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, an evil sea witch, to experience life on land.

“Fast X” (US) Opened May 17 Action/Adventure Directed by Louis Leterrier In the 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" saga, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) must protect his crew and family from Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes who is seeking revenge for damage his family suffered in the fifth installment, "Fast Five."