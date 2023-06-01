[Well-curated] Scented cocktails, Seoul Philharmonic and B-boy fest

Bar Geranium near Apgujeong Rodeo Street in Apgujeong-dong, southern Seoul (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Unique scent-themed cocktail bar There are various perspectives on what defines a good drink, but before captivating one's palate, a beverage initially captures the eyes and the nose with its visual and olfactory appeal. Bar Geranium, situated in the posh Rodeo Street neighborhood of Apgujeong, is an exceptional cocktail bar that draws inspiration from the world of perfumes. Opened in late 2021, this unique bar skillfully incorporates a wide array of flowers and perfume elements to craft its cocktails. Stepping into the bar, guests will feel instantly transported into a mesmerizing galaxy of marvels, surrounded by a shimmering interior that evokes a sense of enchantment. A set of six scented stones placed on a wooden box are presented to guests. Inhaling each scent, the guests select their preferred fragrance. The bar's mixologists -- who have demonstrated their excellence in creating cocktails -- also serve as bartenders and skillfully offer recommendations on cocktails based on one's scent choice.

Stones sprayed with six different scents are placed on a wooden box for guests to choose from. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

As of May, the bar offers six different scents: geranium, patchouli, bergamot, ylang ylang, vetiver and sandalwood. "We renew our scent selection on a regular basis, so that our regulars can have fun trying out and experimenting with aromatic infusions in their cocktails," a mixologist at Bar Geranium told The Korea Herald. Guests can bring their own food or have food delivered to the bar. The staff will set your place with the necessary tableware.

Bar Geranium's signature cocktail (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Cocktail prices range from 25,000 won to 30,000 won. In addition to signature cocktail creations, the bar also serves homemade perfume spirits, classic cocktails, whiskies and wine. One-day perfume-making workshops are also available upon reservation. Bar Geranium is open 8 p.m. - 3 a.m.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra "Summer night with classic" takes place at Yeouido Event Square in Yeouido Hangang Park on June 4, 2022. (SPO)

Summer night with classical music by the Han River The sky was exceptionally clear following two days of heavy rainfall last weekend. If the weather remains rain-free for the upcoming weekend, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will seize the opportunity to present a captivating lineup of classical music and opera, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Han River and the open sky. On June 3 at 7:30 pm, at Yeouido Event Square in Yeouido Hangang Park, the SPO will bring back its signature annual Riverside Concert. The evening will commence with Tchaikovsky's Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin," under the baton of conductor David Yi. As the concert unfolds, the orchestra will render Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite, Op. 20 Scene & Valse, Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March in D Major, Op. 39, No. 1. During the concert, the SPO will collaborate with Soprano Hong Ju-young and tenor Baek Seok-jong. Hong will mesmerize the audience with her rendition of Gounod’s "The Jewel Song" from "Faust" and Puccini’s "Si, mi chiamano Mimi" from "La Bohème." Meanwhile, Baek will captivate with his performance of Cardillo’s "Core 'ngrato" and Puccini’s "Nessun dorma" from "Turandot." Together, Hong and Baek will join forces to deliver Verdi's Brindisi from "La Traviata."

Fireworks during the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's "Summer night with classic" at Yeouido Event Square in Yeouido Hangang Park on June 4, 2022 (SPO)

As the concert draws to a close, the night sky will be illuminated by a magnificent display of fireworks, adding a touch of spectacle and enchantment to the evening. Admission is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis for 2,000 people. Those who don't make the first 2,000, they can still enjoy the music freely around the seating area using mats and portable chairs. The venue is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Yeouinaru Station on Subway Line 5. For those unable to attend in person, the SPO and the Seoul Metropolitan Government plan to livestream the event through the "Live Seoul" YouTube channel. Please be sure to check the weather forecast before planning your visit. The event may be subject to cancellation in the event of heavy rain.

Dancers participate in four-on-four dance battles on a stage at 2022 Seoul B-Boy Festival. (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture)

B-boy festival on Nodeul Island The dynamic movement of break dancing against the backdrop of the Han River's currents may send chills down your spine this weekend. The 2023 Seoul B-Boy Festival taking place from noon to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday on Nodeul Island off Ichon-dong on the Han River not only showcases dance performances, but also offers programs that allow people to engage with break dancing street culture firsthand. Three-on-three all-style dance battles and two-on-two break-dance battles will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the rooftop of Nodeul bookstore and at 1:30 p.m. in front of Nodeul bookstore. At 6 p.m. on the main stage, a dance contest for the Seoul Metropolitan Government's representative B-boy group will begin, where 100 pre-selected voters will determine the winner out of three popular B-boy teams. Hip-hop music fans will be thrilled as the evening kicks off with a performance by rapper Lilboi and producer Deepshower on the main stage at 7:40 p.m. Visitors are not limited to being spectators.

Gamblerz crew wins first place in the dance contest at 2022 Seoul B-Boy Festival. (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture)