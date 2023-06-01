[Graphic News] Fast food: Runaway prices

Prices for hamburgers rose 10.3 percent in March and 17.1 percent in April, according to Statistics Korea. The increase marked the highest growth in 19 years.

Such inflation in hamburgers came after major franchise companies raised their prices 4 to 5 percent in February and August of last year, and again in February this year.

Pizza prices also set a record high in nearly 15 years with a near-12 percent increase in April.

Chicken prices increased by 6.8 percent in the given period, which is lower than the 11.4 percent increase seen in August of the previous year.

The overall cost of dining out continued to increase although the consumer price inflation rate settled down at 3 percent.