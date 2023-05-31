[From the Scene] In-N-Out opens pop-up in Seoul

Under the searing sunlight, hundreds of customers lined up outside an In-N-Out pop-up store that exclusively opened up for just four hours in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Wednesday.

"People have been lining up since 1 a.m.," said a part-time worker at the In-N-Out pop-up store.

"We sold out even before we opened -- all the 500 wristbands that are needed for an entry into the restaurant have been given out to the people standing in lines, before 11 a.m.," he added.

In-N-Out, often considered on a similar level to Five Guys and Shake Shack among US burger franchises, launched a pop-up store at Centre Cheongdam from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year's pop-up event, which is directly organized by the chain's US headquarters, marked the brand's fourth pop-up event in Seoul since 2012.

The pop-up store exclusively sold 500 burgers from In-N-Out, including a Double Double Burger, Animal Style Burger, and Protein Style Burger on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to an In-N-Out official, the one-day promotional event by the US burger chain came as a part of the chain's US headquarter's initiative to advertise its goods in overseas markets.

"This is a part of our global marketing strategies. We do pop-ups in multiple countries, and we give some of (the franchise's products) out (to global consumers) to (have them) try our burgers. We do various countries throughout the year, and we're happy to be back in Seoul since 2019," Luis Hernandez, manager of special foreign events at In-N-Out told The Korea Herald.

"We expect the prepared goods to be gone by 2 p.m.," he added.