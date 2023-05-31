Stray Kids set album preorder record with 3rd LP

JYP Entertainment boy band Stray Kids have written themselves into K-pop history, logging the highest number of preorders for its upcoming album.

Stray Kids' third full-length album “5-Star,” to release Friday, hit 4.93 million preorders on Tuesday, according to JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids became a million-selling act just three years since debuting with its second full-length album, “Noeasy,” in August 2021 selling more than 1.67 million copies.

That success was followed by its sixth EP, “Oddinary,” in March last year, which sold more than 1.85 million copies.

The band became a million-seller for a third consecutive time with its seventh EP “Maxident,” which dropped in October last year and shipped more than 3.42 million copies.

“Stray Kid’s upcoming album is expected to continue this momentum. Following the success of topping the Billboard 200 chart twice, becoming the second K-pop boy band to hold a concert at a US stadium and becoming the first fourth-generation K-pop boy group to possess a music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube, Stray Kids will gain ground in the global music scene with the third studio album,” said the band’s agency.

Bangchan, Changbin, and Han of Stray Kids again were in charge of producing the album's lead track, “S-Class.”

The album comprises 12 tracks, all produced by the band itself.

The new album comes less than two months since the band wrapped up its second world tour, where the group visited 18 regions for 42 gigs.

Stray Kids' third EP “5-Star” is out Friday at 1 p.m.