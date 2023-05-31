North Korea fires projectile, S. Korea on high alert

North Korea fired a projectile at about 6:32 a.m., South Korea’s military said Wednesday. The projectile, which the North claims is a space launch vehicle, was launched in the southwesterly direction, setting off warnings across regions in the South, including Seoul.

President Yoon Suk Yeol called an emergency National Security Council meeting.

The North had earlier announced that a space launch vehicle carrying a military satellite will be launched between May 31 and June 11.

At about 6:58 a.m., however, the authorities said that the alert in Seoul and surrounding regions were issued in error. The authorities said that the projectile flew towards the West Sea, and Beangnyeong Islands, the capital region was not affected by the North's launch.

Alert issued for Baengnyeong and the nearby island of Daecheong stands.

The alert issued Wednesday morning is issued when there is a possibility of debris from space launch vehicles and other projectiles.

North Korea's projectile fired early Wednesday may have failed and Seoul is analyzing the issue, the South Korean military said.