Citizens watch news about North Korea's rocket launch on Wednesday morning in Seoul Station, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

A rocket launch detected from North Korea early Wednesday may have failed and Seoul is analyzing the issue, the South Korean military said.

According to reports the rocket disappeared from South Korean authorities' radar before reaching a point in the trajectory the North had earlier announced.

Seoul's military is currently analyzing the data for all possibilities including the projectile exploding and possible debris.

By Lim Jae-seong ( forestjs@heraldcorp.com