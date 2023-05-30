N. Korea plans satellite launch as S. Korea aims for deterrence

North Korea said Tuesday its military will launch its first-ever reconnaissance satellite in June to monitor in real time hostile military activities led by the US, amid parallel efforts by South Korea to double down on its drills with the US, intended to curb the North’s increasing aggression.

In a statement by North Korean state media outlet Korean Central News Agency, Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said “careless military movements by Washington and Seoul” have prompted the need for such a launch, which is nothing more than self-defense.

South Korea and the US, its biggest ally, last week conducted what they said were their largest-ever joint live-fire exercises -- part of the Yoon administration’s strategy toward North Korea, which involves projecting strength to build peace on the peninsula. The conservative leader, who took office last year, resumed the annual joint military drills, giving priority to a policy of deterrence on North Korea.

North Korea, which is banned by United Nations resolutions from firing off any projectiles using ballistic missile technology, like the planned spy satellite, did not disclose the exact launch date but has notified Japan of a launch between May 31 and June 11.

Japan publicly warned that it will down any projectiles threatening its territory, with Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno saying it asked Pyongyang to hold off on the launch. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will closely work with his South Korean and US counterparts to deal with North Korea’s latest show of aggression.

The Tuesday announcement comes at a time when South Korea hosted the same day a meeting of the Proliferation Security Initiative, an ad hoc alliance of states working to stop shipments of weapons of mass destruction.

The meeting of the alliance meant to put bigger checks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons ambitions will be followed by maritime exercises the following day to bolster capabilities to counter global proliferation.

Senior security as well as defense officials from over 70 countries will take part in the meeting, including from the United States, Japan and Australia.

The maritime drills will take place in the international waters southeast of Jeju Island. South Korea, the US, Japan, Australia, Canada and Singapore will join the exercises as Seoul leads them.

While officials say the exercises are not publicly directed at North Korea amid its increasing aggression, the countries taking part in the drills share an understanding that their concerted efforts are meant to test their readiness.

Following the drills, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will review all the vessels that took part in the exercises, including the South Korean Wang Geon destroyer, the USS Milius destroyer, Japan's JS Hamagiri destroyer and Australia's HMAS Anzac frigate.

The global alliance on nonproliferation was launched in 2003 when former US President George W. Bush pushed for the global movement to crack down on weapons of mass destruction. The initiative holds a senior level meeting every five years to set policy.

The Asia-Pacific PSI exercises were initiated by the US in 2014, and countries since then have taken part in the military drills meant to step up their readiness.