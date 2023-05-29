 Back To Top
Entertainment

SHINee celebrates 15th anniversary with fans

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 29, 2023 - 13:50       Updated : May 29, 2023 - 13:50
SHINee's fan meeting
SHINee's fan meeting "Piece of SHINE" held in Seoul on Sat-Sun. (SM Entertainment)

SHINee celebrated its 15th anniversary with its fans during the weekend in Seoul.

The K-pop legends held a fan meeting “Piece of SHINE” at Jamsil Indoor Stadium for the first time as a full unit in four years and eight months.

With all seats to the fan meeting sold out, SM Entertainment live-streamed the event via Beyond LIVE for the group’s global fans in 102 different regions including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and more.

SHINee prepared a flavorful setlist with performances that its fans wanted to see as well as talk time for the event.

They performed their hits “Don’t Call Me,” “Good Evening,” and “Days and Years.”

SHINEE also unveiled a new track “The Feeling” which is a bright song that sings about a message that one wants to deliver to a loved one who will always be by their side.

The K-pop veterans announced that they would be holding a concert in June.

They also handed out presents to their fans and answered questions that asked about their past, present, and future.

SHINee’s fans also showed immense love towards the group by holding up banners that read “We missed you so much” and “For 525 years that we’ll spend together.”

They also sang along to the artists’ performing “Honesty” and “Kind” on stage.

SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 and is recognized for its contemporary rhythm and electro-pop sound.

The band currently consists of four members -- Onew Key, Minho and Taemin, as Jonghyun died in 2017.

“We are happy that we have you guys to share our old memories with. Thank you for staying with us for the past 15 years. We will always be by your side so we want you to also stay by our side forever. As we await a comeback and concert soon, this year will be SHINee’s year,” said SHINee.

SHINee has also opened a pop-up store “The Moment Of Shine” in Seoul until June 14 to mark its anniversary.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
