Pianist Cho Seong-jin to embark on nationwide recital tour

Cho Seong-jin, one of the most sought-after South Korean pianists, is set to embark on a nationwide recital tour, two years after he performed Chopin’s complete Scherzos in 2021.

This time, Cho will present a recital featuring Baroque music by Handel, Brahms, Schumann and more from July 4 to 5 at the Seoul Arts Center. After the performances in the capital city, he will visit Daejeon on July 8, Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on July 9 and Ulsan on July 12.

The upcoming performances will be divided into two programs, aiming to introduce a diverse piano repertoire to the audience. For the performance on July 4 and July 12, the 28-year-old will take the stage with works by Handel, Couperin, Brahms and Schumann.

He will present Handel's "Harmonious Blacksmith Variations" from his recently released album "Handel Project" in February, as well as Brahms' "Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel." The program will also include Schumann's demanding "Symphonic Etudes" and Couperin's "Chaconnne" and Brahms' "Piano Pieces."

"I wanted to include Handel's Harpsichord Suites, which provide an intuitive sense of beauty, along with Brahms' pieces that creatively incorporate Handel's influence,” Cho said about his repertoire selection.

"Brahms' variations and fugue are truly ingenious works that present challenges in terms of playing technique and musical complexity. It's like climbing a big mountain. Even though it's difficult, once you reach the summit, a sense of relief and emotional immersion follows,” he added.

On July 5 at the Seoul Arts Center, July 8 at Daejeon Arts Center and July 9 at the Bucheon Art Center, Cho will perform works by Brahms, Ravel, and Schumann.

He will perform Ravel's "Gaspard de la Nuit” for the first time during the second program.

Ticket reservations will be available from May 30.