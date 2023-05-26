 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea, Japan to launch college exchange program

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 26, 2023 - 15:06       Updated : May 26, 2023 - 15:14
President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. (Yoon’s offfice)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. (Yoon’s offfice)

South Korea and Japan are discussing launching a college exchange program that leaders of the two countries agreed on at their March summit, reports said Friday.

The program is intended to open a new era by educating the next generation, as the two Asian neighbors seek to move past major historical disputes involving Japan’s 1910-45 rule of the peninsula.

The March meeting essentially brought closure to making amends to Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during the colonial period, prompting “shuttle diplomacy,” or regular visits to each other’s countries by the two leaders, after a 12-year hiatus.

“The student exchange program will be modeled after the popular Erasmus Program,” an anonymous official of the ruling People Power Party said in reports, referring to a European Union initiative launched in 1987 for student exchanges.

“The future partnership fund will bankroll overseas stays for both Korean and Japanese students,” the official added, citing a fund the two countries unveiled at the March summit, indicating that the biggest business lobby groups in Seoul and Tokyo will handle the fund.

The scholarship program is likely to accept applications from as early as March next year, according to reports.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114