Kim Jee-woon’s ‘Cobweb’ receives 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Actor Song Kang-ho poses for a photo on the red carpet for “Cobweb” at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. (Yonhap-AFP)

“Cobweb,” director Kim Jee-woon's first feature film in 13 years and his third project, was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival Thursday night local time, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation.

Starring veteran actor Song Kang-ho, “Cobweb” revolves around the struggles of a film director (Song) in the 1970s when the industry languished due to government censorship and unsupportive actors. The cast includes actors Lim Soo-jeong, Oh Jeong-se, Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Soo-jung.

Screened under the noncompetitive Un Certain Regard section, some in the audience cheered when the camera zoomed in on Song’s face on the screen.

Director Kim told the crowd that he “gained energy from the audience” and extended his gratitude to the cast and all other staff who had worked on the film.