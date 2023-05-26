Kim Jee-woon’s ‘Cobweb’ receives 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes

“Cobweb,” director Kim Jee-woon's first feature film in 13 years and his third project, was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival Thursday night local time, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation.
Starring veteran actor Song Kang-ho, “Cobweb” revolves around the struggles of a film director (Song) in the 1970s when the industry languished due to government censorship and unsupportive actors. The cast includes actors Lim Soo-jeong, Oh Jeong-se, Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Soo-jung.
Screened under the noncompetitive Un Certain Regard section, some in the audience cheered when the camera zoomed in on Song’s face on the screen.
Director Kim told the crowd that he “gained energy from the audience” and extended his gratitude to the cast and all other staff who had worked on the film.
“Cobweb” follows Kim’s 2005 film “A Bittersweet Life” and 2008 film “The Good, The Bad, the Weird” that were invited to the noncompetition section in previous editions of the major cinema showcase. Both also featured Song as the main protagonist.
This also marked Song’s eighth time in Cannes. The 56-year-old was last at Cannes for his best actor win for Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film "Broker” last year.
The film is slated to open in local theaters within this year.