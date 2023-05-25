'Newspaper bridging Korea with world': Foreign envoys laud Korea Herald's 70-year journey

Former US vice president Al Gore(Ninth from left in the first row), Herald Corp. chairman Jung Won-ju(tenth from left in the first row), members of the diplomatic corps, and Herald group representatives pose for a group photo commemorating the Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary at the Shilla Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday.(Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Top diplomats representing 50 countries attended a gala celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday, touting the role the newspaper has played in bridging the country with global communities since 1953.

Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto applauded the newspaper’s professionalism and its commitment in delivering accurate and reliable news.

"For seven decades, The Korea Herald served as a pillar of English-language news for the diplomatic community. The Korea Herald's thorough and timely reports disseminate valuable information for the diplomatic community to accomplish many missions," said Sulistiyanto.

"The media, specifically The Korea Herald, will continue to play an essential role in strengthening collaboration, not only between Indonesian governments and private sectors, but also for the relations between our peoples," Sulistiyanto said.

Sharing his experience reading the Herald, Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Duclos said, "Every day is a source of knowledge and trust reading about what is happening in Korea and the world."

Georgia's ambassador to Korea, Tarash Papaskua, said he "greatly appreciates" the reporting and the "innovation and original content" delivered on diversified platforms and channels.

The paper's 70 years’ milestone is "a testament to Korea Herald’s unwavering commitment to providing important news and information to readers in Korea and beyond," said Latvian Ambassador to Korea Aris Vigants.

Vigants also wished the Herald would continue to flourish and evolve, adapting to the ever-changing media landscape while remaining steadfast in its mission to provide accurate and reliable news to its readers.

Petko Draganov, Bulgarian ambassador to Korea, expressed gratitude to the journalists for their contributions over the past 70 years.

"Congratulations on your 70th anniversary; keep up the good work," the ambassador said.

More importantly, the paper has helped foreigners better understand Korean society and culture, ambassadors said.

"The Korea Herald relays news that diplomats can rely on. Journalism in The Korea Herald is of high quality," said Chilean Ambassador to Korea Mathias Francke.

"The Korea Herald has reflected the reality of Korea for over 70 years to the world."

Francisco Gonzalez, charge d'affaires at the Colombian Embassy in Seoul, agreed, saying it "makes the world understand Korea easily."

"Colombia wishes to see more engaged journalistic cooperation with The Korea Herald," said Gonzalez.

Stressing expanded media cooperation between Korea and Qatar, Khalid Ebrahim Al-Hamar, Qatari ambassador to Korea, applauded The Korea Herald and the Peninsula, an English-language daily newspaper published in Doha, Qatar, for forging partnerships.

In March 2022, the two newspapers signed an agreement on the sidelines of the 20th Doha Forum that facilitates the creation and exchange of journalistic content, boosts Korea-Qatar friendly relations and solidifies people-to-people contact.

"The Korea Herald acts as a bridging partner for Qatar," said Al-Hamar.

Accompanying the diplomatic corps, ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Kim Hae-yong also attended the gala.

The Korea Herald started its journey under the historical mission of "the herald of the reconstruction of the Republic of Korea" and has since grown to be one of the nation’s top English-language newspapers.

The Korea Herald celebrates 70 years since its first publication on Aug. 15, 1953, upon the signing of the armistice agreement of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The event marked a significant milestone for The Korea Herald, solidifying its position as a trusted source of news and information in the international community.