 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Rapper Swings offers free tickets to his label's concert due to flat ticket sales

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 25, 2023 - 15:30       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 15:30
Poster for
Poster for "AP Alchemy Compilation Concert in Seoul" (AP Alchemy)

Rapper Swings is hosting a free concert on June 3 with the artists that he houses in his hip-hop label AP Alchemy.

“It was our CEO Swings’ decision to transition from the paid concert into a free one. He invested his personal money into it,” announced AP Alchemy on Thursday.

The concert slated to be held at the Tiger Dome at Korea University on June 3 was initially planned as a paid concert with 5,000 tickets on sale.

But as only 800 seats were sold, Swings decided to fill up the seats by offering free tickets.

“It was my bad. The current number of tickets sold is not ideal, so I'll take the responsibility. Did you think I would cancel the concert and run away? No. I will offer the tickets for free. Just come and enjoy,” Swings took to his social network.

He added that he would refund those that have already bought tickets to the concert, but keep their seats reserved.

“Swings said it is better to hold a free concert to fill up the dome for our artists instead of having empty seats,” said an official from the label.

This is the first concert that AP Alchemy will host since it was established in February this year.

As soon as the announcement was made, ticket reservations surged, and nearly 6,000 free tickets were snapped up as of Thursday afternoon. The stadium has previously held an event with an 8,000-strong audience.

“The server went down as soon as we offered free tickets. All of our employees are currently focusing on preparing for the concert,” the official added.

The “AP Alchemy Compilation Concert in Seoul” features renowned rappers Swings, Giriboy, Kid Milli, Genius Nochang, Black Nut and more.

AP Alchemy will offer extra tickets to the concert tonight at 8 p.m. on the ticketing platform WeMakePrice.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114