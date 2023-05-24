 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] AI threatens humanity’s future, 61% of Americans say: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 25, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 08:00

The swift growth of artificial intelligence technology could put the future of humanity at risk, according to most Americans surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the negative effects of AI and 61 percent believe it could threaten civilization.

Since OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot became the fastest growing application of all time, the widespread integration of AI into everyday life has catapulted AI to the forefront of public discourse. ChatGPT has kicked off an AI arms race, with tech heavyweights like Microsoft and Google vying to outdo each other's AI accomplishments.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the number of Americans who foresee adverse outcomes from AI is triple the number of those who don't.

According to the data, 61 percent of respondents believe that AI poses risks to humanity, while only 22 percent disagreed, and 17 percent remained unsure. (Reuters)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
