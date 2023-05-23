 Back To Top
National

Ex-consul general to LA expected to head agency for overseas Koreans

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 23, 2023 - 16:12       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 16:57
President Yoon Suk Yeol at his weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 9, 2023. (Yoon’s office)
President Yoon Suk Yeol at his weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 9, 2023. (Yoon’s office)

A former South Korean ambassador for representing the interests of 7.5 million overseas Koreans is the top candidate to lead a new agency to be set up early next month for exclusively overseeing such roles, according to reports quoting senior officials at the presidential office Tuesday.

Lee Ki-cheol most recently served as secretary-general of UNICEF Korea and was ambassador to the Netherlands, followed by consul general in Los Angeles.

The move to establish an independent government body to deal with overseas Koreans -- defined as Korean nationals who have acquired permanent residency in a foreign country, those who once held Korean nationality or lineal descendants of someone who once held Korean nationality -- was prompted by calls to streamline services diasporic Koreans have when coming in and out of the country, from visas to taxes and pensions. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May last year, promised to provide seamless assistance via an exclusive agency.

The agency, staffed by 151 personnel, will not be led by a Cabinet-level official; the chief will enjoy the same privileges offered to vice ministers and will answer to the foreign minister.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)

