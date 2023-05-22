 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Press freedom in South Korea worsened from last year

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 23, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 08:01

South Korea ranked 47th in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced, falling by four places from last year.

The index, based on an evaluation of the journalism environment in 180 countries and territories, is divided into four categories; “good,” “satisfactory,” “very serious,” “difficult,” and “problematic.” Korea was remarked as “satisfactory.”

South Korea appreciates media freedom and pluralism, RSF said. However, it was pointed out that tradition and business interests in the country often prevent journalists from fulfilling their role as watchdogs.

Norway topped the list for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and the Finland. North Korea and China were remarked as “problematic” at 180th and 179th, respectively.

(flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
