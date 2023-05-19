Daejeon to host LCK 2023 Summer finals

The League of Legends Champions Korea 2023 Summer final is to take place at Daejeon Convention Center in Daejeon. (Daejeon Metropolitan Government)

LCK announced it would close this year’s summer season at Daejeon, aiming to invite the biggest number of spectators to the city can be easily reached from around the country. LCK has been trying to host the finals in cities other than Seoul in order to offer different audience experiences.

While the LCK Summer finals were held at stadiums near Seoul starting in 2015, the LCK 2022 Finals took place in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, for the first time in LCK's 11-year history.

“Many esports fans outside of Seoul find it difficult to enjoy LCK matches. We decided to bring our upcoming finals to Daejeon, hoping to allow more esports enthusiasts to enjoy the top-level performances. We will cooperate with Daejeon Metropolitan Government to make a memorable LCK Summer finals,” said the secretary-general of League of Legends Champions Korea, Aiden Lee, in a press release.

Detailed information about the date and ticket sales are yet to be announced.