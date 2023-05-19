tvN’s ‘Vincenzo’ to make jump to Japanese musical stage

Cable channel tvN’s smash-hit crime series “Vincenzo” will be adapted into a Japanese musical.

According to Studio Dragon, the production company behind the 2021 television series, the stage musical is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 11 at AiiA 2.5 Theater in Kobe, Japan.

The show will also travel to Tokyo where it will be staged at Nippon Seinenkan Hall and Osaka where it will be staged at Sankei Hall Breeze.

Japanese actor Masanari Wada will take the lead role as Vincenzo Cassano, a lawyer and mafia leader. Veteran lawyer Hong Cha-young, who plots revenge against Vincenzo, will be played by J-pop singer and actor Suzuka Tomita.

Studio Dragon licensed its IP for the Japanese musical to Aves Pictures -- the Japanese entertainment firm leading the upcoming musical adaption of “Vincenzo.”

The two companies also signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, aimed at expanding the production studio’s popular intellectual properties in Japan’s creative content market.