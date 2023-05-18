[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers 'Lemon Verbena Afternoon Tea' with L'Occitane Grand Hyatt Seoul offers “Chilling in Verbena Afternoon Tea”, a special seasonal menu in collaboration with French cosmetics brand L'Occitane from May 15 to July 16. It is inspired by the lemon verbena leaves from L'Occitane's Verbena line as part of the “Verbena Getaway” partnership. The menu offers delicacies such as lemon verbena mousse, a citrus grapefruit tart and a lime verbena vacherin cheese. There is also a buffet station featuring dishes like lemongrass chicken skewers that add a Southeast Asian twist. Served daily at The Gallery restaurant from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the set is 120,000 won for two. Early birds -- the first 30 reservations -- earn L'Occitane gifts worth 79,000 won. Reservations can be made via the World of Hyatt Kakao channel, the official website, or by calling (02) 797 1234.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort introduces 'Yumcha Set' at Jungshim Myeongdong Jungshim Myeongdong, a Chinese restaurant run by Haevichi Hotel & Resort, introduces the “Yumcha Set” from May 22. Meaning "drinking tea with dim sum" in Chinese, the word yumcha pays homage to Hong Kong's classic brunch custom. The set offers six types of dim sum, including fried pockets stuffed with short ribs and turnip cakes made with grated radish. Complementing the dim sum is a proven selection of TWG teas, offering pu-erh’s earthy notes, jasmine's floral aroma and oolong's astringent profile. The set includes appetizers like Chinese cucumber salad with a hint of mala and desserts like a mango coconut pudding for a sweet finish. Available between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the set is priced at 75,000 won per person. Call (02) 777-8996 for reservations.

Westin Josun Seoul presents ‘One and Only DMZ Tour’ The Westin Josun Seoul has partnered with CosmoJin Travel Agency to present the "One and Only DMZ Tour" package. Targeted at international travelers, the package promises a half-day exploration of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), led by professional English-speaking guides. The tour covers notable sites including symbolic park Imjingak, the Third Infiltration Tunnel -- a covert passage excavated by North Korea during the Korean war -- and Dora Observatory, where one can glimpse into the mysterious North. Accommodation in a Royal Suite for four, along with cocktail hour access at the Westin Club Lounge, are also part of the package. Available until September 30, prices start from 290,000 won for a deluxe room. For inquiries, call (02) 317-0404. (109 words)

Vino Paradise debuts ‘Woo Kook-won Author Edition’ wine Vino Paradise, the wine wing of Paradise Group, debuts "Woo Kook-won Author Edition" wine, which spotlights the distinctive label designs by the contemporary pop art artist. The labels feature inspiration from two of his illustrious works: "OK" and "The Yellow Brick Road.” These pieces are reinterpretations of his father's paintings, rendered in Woo's characteristic style of bold colors and philosophical metaphors. The featured wines are the Grand C Riesling Réserve Alsace, a natural white wine from Alsace, France, and the La Rioja Alta S.A. Viña Alberdi Reserva, a refined red wine from La Rioja, Spain. You can also find Woo Kook-won Author Edition wine in select wine shops.