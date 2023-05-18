Yoon hails South Korea’s democracy heroes, vows fight for freedom

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday called for unity as South Korea commemorates the 43rd anniversary of the country’s deadly clampdown on democracy protests in Gwangju.

The civilian-led protests against the military rule of former president and dictator Chun Doo-hwan were met with tanks, bullets and arrests.

In the course of 10 days Chun’s troops crushed the protests, at least 160 were believed to have died and thousands more injured. As there is no official figure, the true death toll remains unknown.

During a memorial ceremony Thursday, Yoon expressed “deepest respect and admiration” for the people who fell to their deaths fighting for democracy.

”We gather here today to remember the resistance of May that saved our democracy with blood,” he said.

“Democracy in this country wasn’t built in a day. We owe it to the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of our democracy fighters,” he said.

“Gwangju was on the forefront of the battle for democracy, freedom and human rights.”

The president made a plea for unity: “Under the spirit of May, we are one.”

"In order to uphold the May spirit, we must have the courage to boldly combat all the forces and challenges that jeopardize freedom and democracy, without forgetting our history."

Leaders on both sides of the political aisle paid tribute to those killed in the brutal crackdown.

“All of us owe it to the people stood up for the values of democracy and peace that May,” Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the ruling People Power Party chair, said at the ceremony.

“How far we have come since Gwangju movement proves that democracy is worth fighting for.”

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, pushed for making revisions to the Constitution to include preambles honoring the Gwangju democratization protests.

“There should be no place for partisanship in enshrining the spirit of the Gwangju movement in the Constitution,” he said, calling on the president to follow through with his earlier promise to do so.

On the anniversary’s eve, Chun Woo-won, the grandson of the military dictator who seized power in 1979 through a coup, attended a memorial event held at the national cemetery -- the first in his family to do so.

“I’m honored to be here,” he was heard on tape telling reporters. In his visit to Gwangju in March, he described the crackdown on protesters under his grandfather’s rule as a “massacre.”

Thursday’s ceremony was attended by 14 of Yoon’s Cabinet ministers, six senior secretaries at the presidential office and some 170 lawmakers.