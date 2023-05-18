McDonald’s Korea embraces eco-friendly corporate culture

Earlier in March, McDonald’s Korea held an award ceremony at its headquarters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of its foundation.

Dubbed the “Three-legged Stool” award ceremony, the theme of the event was directly inspired by McDonald’s founder Ray Croc’s three-legged stool philosophy, which states that the company’s headquarters, suppliers and franchisees should grow together. The theme also highlighted McDonald’s company values, such as inclusion, community and family.

At the ceremony, the company expressed its gratitude to workers who helped foster growth and development over the past 35 years by awarding them with plaques of appreciation called “McTrophies.” Notably, these plaques were made with old recycled work uniforms as a part of the company’s various recycling efforts.

“I really like the idea of recycling old uniforms,” a staff member who won a McTrophy said. “This trophy reminds me of the crew’s hard work and the positive work atmosphere.”

The global hamburger chain’s eco-friendly efforts can be found in every corner of the Korean unit.

McDonald’s also created outerwear clothing from recycled plastic cup lids called the PET Recycling Outer in February, which was shared on the brand’s global social media platforms.

The company added that it is working on developing a virtuous cycle where used coffee grounds from McCafe, McDonald’s coffee chain, are processed into feed for livestock. The milk and ice cream produced from cows that consume the feed are then used to make products to be sold at McDonald's restaurants. Through this process, the company expects some 4,394 kilograms of carbon emissions and greenhouse gases to be reduced annually.

Previously, McDonald’s has reduced about 150,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions by recycling and reusing waste, including coffee gourds and plastic. This earned the company the Commendation for Carbon Neutrality Practices from the South Korean Ministry of Environment at the 15th Climate Change Week event in April.

“We will continue to plan and practice eco-friendly activities that reflect a broader significant meaning,” the company said.