Gucci holds Asia’s first cruise collection show at Seoul royal palace

Gucci showcased its 2024 cruise collection in front of Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of Gyeongbokgung in Seoul, Tuesday. (Joint Press Corp.)

One of South Korea’s most significant cultural heritage sites turned into a runway for Italian fashion house Gucci on Tuesday night.

Gucci showcased its 2024 cruise collection in front of Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of Gyeongbokgung, marking the first Gucci show in South Korea. It was also Gucci’s first ever cruise collection show in Asia.

The 15-minute runway show kicked off with an appearance from top model Choi So-ra, as the soundtrack from Park Chan-wook’s “Old Boy” played in the background. Director Park attended the show, which finished with music from Hwang Dong-hyuk’s “Squid Game.”

More than 500 international and Korean guests attended the show, including industry insiders, actors, musicians, filmmakers, influencers and the media.

Models donning Gucci’s new looks, which combined signature designs from the 1990s and color palettes from the 2010s, blended well with the atmosphere at Geunjeongjeon, where royal ceremonies and receptions for foreign envoys were held during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).