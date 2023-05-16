Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 at center of controversy

Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 9 has found itself at the center of controversy in South Korea in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Korean-language version of Beethoven's timeless masterpiece was performed for the very first time at the Seoul Arts Center on May 7. The performance was led by conductor Koo Ja-bom, who said the very piece was why he became a conductor but that he had refrained from conducting it due to immense reverence for the piece. Koo, who dedicated two years to translating the piece into Korean, prepared a nearly 60-page program book that focuses on explaining how it has been translated. For instance, he explained why he thought the title of the choral piece should be "Ode to Freedom," not "Ode to Joy." At the concert in Seoul, the distribution of the booklet was halted midway. It was later resumed, but a significant portion of the audience left the concert hall without receiving a program book. Koo told The Korea Herald on Tuesday that it was a deliberate act of censorship -- something that would not have been tolerated by esteemed orchestras. "SAC's decision to halt the distribution of the program book and have it reviewed by an internal committee totally ruined the performers' mood before the performance," Koo said. "That's gailjil (abuse of power). Would they have been done the same to the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra?" he posed, adding that SAC's apology coming six days after the performance was not adequate and lacked an explanation.

Koo Ja-bom and members of the Cham Philharmonic Orchestra and four choirs greet the audience after performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in Korean for the first time on May 7 at the Seoul Arts Center. (Youngeum Arts Management)

The Seoul Arts Center on Thursday posted a public apology on its website, claiming there had been an operational mistake and that the center would send the program books by post. An official from the SAC, speaking to The Korea Herald, emphasized that censorship was an impracticable concept and that there is no reason for them to engage in such practices. "As we reinstate the pre-pandemic level of stringent management for performance halls, the program book with a new cover which was distinct from the original version had to undergo a review, which took some time. "This step aims to safeguard against any misuse of the venue and ensure the quality of the performance remains unchanged, while also preventing any unexpected or unpleasant surprises," the official said. "Having said that, the process should have been faster and more flexible."