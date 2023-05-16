 Back To Top
Entertainment

N.Flying to release new fan song for 8th anniversary

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 16, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 15:01
N.Flying (FNC Entertainment)
N.Flying (FNC Entertainment)

K-pop rock band N.Flying is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a new single devoted to its fans.

FNC Entertainment, the group's management, announced Tuesday that N.Flying will release a digital single, "Once in a Blue Moon," on Saturday.

According to the agency, the new single embodies the band's wish to stay in this moment forever with its fans, watching the blue moon, a term poetically referring to something that occurs extremely rarely.

Leading the single package is the title track "Blue Moon," a song devoted to the fans who have stood by N.Flying for the past eight years. The song "Blue Moon" and its music video will be released at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The agency did not reveal whether the new single will include more songs.

N.Flying, short for New Flying, is a five-piece boy band that debuted in 2015 under FNC Entertainment.

The quintet has carved out its own niche genre of hybrid band music, which fuses a variety of genres, from rock to hip-hop, dance and ballad to band music, walking a unique path in a music scene overwhelmed by pop music.

The bandmates each play one or more instruments in the team. Leader Lee Seung-hyub is on the keyboard and guitar, while also singing with the band's main vocalist Yoo Hwe-seung. Yoo plays the guitar with Cha Hun. Jaehyun is the drummer and Seo Dong-sung is the bassist.

Meanwhile, the new single will mark N.Flying's return to the music scene following the release of its eighth EP "Dearest" seven months ago.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
