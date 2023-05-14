 Back To Top
Business

Pulmuone to expand Asian noodle biz in US

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : May 14, 2023 - 14:50       Updated : May 14, 2023 - 14:50
Pulmuone's Asian noodle sales in the US (Pulmuone)
Pulmuone's Asian noodle sales in the US (Pulmuone)

South Korean food giant Pulmuone said Sunday it is planning on expanding the production line of its Asian noodle products in the United States by the end of this year, following its burgeoning Asian noodle business there.

According to Pulmuone, the company said its sales of Asian noodles in the US were tallied at $72.2 million last year, seeing an on-year growth of 65 percent.

Over the course of the last three years, the company's Asian noodle products in the US had seen a 119 percent growth over the course of three years.

"The company’s efforts to expand the (US) Asian noodle market led to an almost tenfold increase in sales over the last six years, from $8.2 million in 2016 to $72.2 million in 2022," said a Pulmuone official in a statement.

According to the official, Pulmuone's US Asian noodle business had mainly been headed by the brisk sales of its flagship Asian noodle products Teriyaki Stir-fry Udon and Tonkotsu Miso Ramen, whose combined sales had reached two million units in total during the first quarter.

In a bid to maintain its competitive edge in the US Asian noodle market following the brisk increase in sales, Pulmuone said it is planning to complete the construction of additional production infrastructure at its Gilroy plant located in California by 2023.

Pulmuone added that it will also maximize the efficiency of its logistics capabilities at its California plant with the additional construction, to further assure its continued growth in the US.

With its successful Asian noodle business in the US, Pulmuone said it had reaped success in foraying into the United Kingdom market, with the company's average monthly sales of Pulmuone Asian noodle products in UK Costco stores multiplying by 3.8 times compared to last year.

“With quality taste and convenient cooking proven in the US market, Pulmuone Asian noodle products have successfully entered Canada and the UK,” said Kim Suk-won, marketing director of Pulmuone Foods USA.

“We will continue the growth momentum by launching products with various types of noodles made with Pulmuone’s world-class noodle manufacturing technology," he added.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
