 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Jobs for 40-somethings fall for 10th month amid manufacturing slump

By Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2023 - 09:42       Updated : May 14, 2023 - 09:42
A job seeker looks at recruitment notices at a welfare center in the west of Seoul on April 17. (Yonhap)
A job seeker looks at recruitment notices at a welfare center in the west of Seoul on April 17. (Yonhap)

The number of jobs for people in their 40s in South Korea decreased for the 10th consecutive month in April, data showed Sunday, amid the protracted slump in the country's manufacturing industry.

Jobs for the age group have been falling on-year since July, with the positions decreasing 22,000 from a year earlier in April, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

South Korea added 816,000 jobs annually in 2022, with the addition maintaining growth through April on the back of the post-pandemic recovery.

The decrease in the number of jobs for people in their 40s came amid a slump in the manufacturing segment, reflecting the country's ailing exports amid global economic uncertainties.

In April, the number of jobs in the manufacturing segment plunged 97,000, extending its on-year losses to three consecutive months. It marked the sharpest decline since a 110,000 drop tallied in December 2020.

South Korea's overall outbound shipments fell 14.2 percent on-year to $49.6 billion in April, as exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 41 percent on-year. It was the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for seven months in a row.

Experts say the decrease in the number of jobs for people in their 40s, especially those in the manufacturing sector that are considered competitive, may have adverse impacts on the South Korean economy down the road.

"The loss of jobs for 40-something people, the breadwinners of their families, can have negative impacts on households and spark other social problems," said Kim Jung-sik, an honorary professor of economics at Yonsei University. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114