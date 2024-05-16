KMA and University of Utah Asia Campus agree to fortify educational cooperation

The University of Utah Asia Campus Chief Administrative Officer and Dean of Faculty Executive Officer Gregory C. Hill (left) and Brig. Gen. Jeong Tae-young, dean of the academic board at the Korea Military Academy and a professor in the English department, shake hands at the Korea Military Academy in Nowon District, northern Seoul, after signing a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in English education on Tuesday. (KMA)

The Korea Military Academy’s Academic Board and the University of Utah Asia Campus agreed to forge educational cooperation to foster global talents and competent officers.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday at the Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul to cooperate in strengthening English education.

The agreement includes plans to develop a course that students from both colleges can attend and to come together to hold English-speaking contests, a KMA official said.

The KMA expected the cooperation would contribute to its cadets’ English proficiency.

They also plan to carry out joint programs such as cultural exchange, tours to the Demilitarization Zone near the North Korean border and promotion of the alliance between South Korea and the United States.

The Asia Campus of the University of Utah, located in Incheon, has expanded its contact with the KMA, as their baseball and football clubs held matches in 2022 and jointly made the video for the Hwarangdae International Symposium 2023, an annual academic event held by the KMA, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the US.